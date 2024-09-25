Construction project's blaring alarm disrupts Long Beach neighborhood

Residential construction is booming in downtown Long Beach, but one construction site is keeping neighbors up at night with a blaring security alarm.

“(The sound) is like 'woo,' like we need to evacuate or something crazy,” said Samantha Gonzalez, who lives across the street from the Holland Construction and Development project off Pacific Avenue and 3rd Street. “It sounds pretty scary to me.”

“(The alarm) goes off about three or four times a night and it’s loud,” said Michelle, another neighbor who lives on the opposite side of the construction site. “It wakes me up. It wakes up everybody.”

The construction project, a residential community that stretches from 3rd to 4th Streets off Pacific Avenue, is run by Holland, a firm out of Washington state.

Project manager, Sebastian Allard, told NBC4 its corporate office would respond to questions regarding neighbors' concerns. As of Tuesday afternoon, they have yet to respond.

“I honestly didn’t start noticing it (the alarm) until like, six months ago,” said Gonzalez. “It's something that's more recurring (now).”

Neighbors wondered if there was a glitch in the alarm system that made it more sensitive and set off more often.

They’ve filed noise complaints with the city and even called the constriction company to complain, but have not seen results.

“Something definitely needs to be done,” said Michelle.

NBC4 reached out to city councilwoman Mary Zendejas' office since she represents the downtown Long Beach area. Her communication team acknowledged our request and said they had not discussed the issue with Zendejas. We asked if the councilwomen could help neighbors with the problem and are waiting a response.