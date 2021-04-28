COVID-19 vacine

Long Beach Expands Hours For No-Appointment COVID-19 Vaccines

Long Beach health officials on Wednesday expanded the hours for no-appointment COVID-19 vaccinations at the convention center.

The vaccinations are now available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. No-appointment vaccines are available by walk-up and drive-thru.

"We continue to see tremendous growth in our vaccination numbers," Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "By increasing non-appointment availability options and making it even easier to receive the vaccine, we hope to see those numbers go up even more."

People can still make an appointment by using the MyTurn.ca.gov website or by calling 833-422-4255.

