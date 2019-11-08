Joseph Awaida, 30, and Raihan Dakhil, 32, are pictured with their 3-year-old son Omar.

A man accused of killing an entire family in Long Beach in a suspected DUI crash as they went trick-or-treating was re-booked on manslaughter charges Friday, police said.

Joseph Awaida, the 30-year-old father, died that evening. His son, 3-year-old Omar Awaida, died Saturday morning. The boy's mother, 32-year-old Raihan Awaida, died the next day, Long Beach police said.

On Halloween night, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro was accused of driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia while intoxicated southbound on Country Club Drive when he lost control on a turn.

The car ended up on the sidewalk, striking the family.

Joseph died that evening, and the child and mother were hospitalized, but died days apart.

Navarro was being held on an unrelated burglary warrant when he was re-booked on two counts of manslaughter. He was being held at the Los Angeles County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 12.

A candlelight vigil was held for the family Thursday night as a fundraiser for their medical and funeral costs neared its $250,000 goal.

A fundraiser on GoFundMe was created to support the family, while another fundraiser on LaunchGood was working to collect an additional $175,000 for extended family.