A fire at a Long Beach apartment Thursday resulted in several partial roof collapses.

The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m., the Long Beach Fire Department said.

An apartment in the 2800 block of Artesia Boulevard was on fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire was eventually elevated to a third alarm.

No one was injured.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire.