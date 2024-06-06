Long Beach fireworks show canceled after organizers fail to meet deadline application

After more than 10 years of illuminating the sky each summer, a Long Beach fireworks show has been canceled after organizers failed to obtain a permit for the event.

This year’s Big Bang on the Bay, which takes place every July 3 over Alamitos Bay, was canceled. The family-friendly event not only serves as a means of entertainment for the public but also as a fundraiser for local organizations.

Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach, said his organization was in charge of the event this year. It failed to meet a deadline in the application process.

“They said we were late and that we could not get the permit for this year’s event,” Rodriguez said.

Organizers for such events must submit an application to the California Coastal Commission and receive approval during a hearing in order to obtain a permit. The time frame for each case varies but the law gives the commission up to 180 days to either provide or deny applications.

“Since we've been provided evidence that there are biological impacts associated with these firework shows, the Commission determined that it was appropriate to require a coastal permit,” said Shannon Vaughn, District Manager of the California Coastal Commission.

With the show out for this year, Rodriguez said his organization and other participants took a hit.

“Not only are we affected financially but it's also affecting the residents here in Long Beach that come to this event,” he said. “There's over 100,000 people that benefit from this event every year.”

He said the show would have been his nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. He also added that 10 other charities were going to benefit from it.

“We never turn anyone away for financial reasons so we survive on donations,” Rodriguez said.

Although popular, fireworks shows have been controversial in the past due to their environmental impact.

“We’ve learned what fireworks do to our environment and what people have to deal with like PTSD, dogs and cats are disturbed by them,” said Gordana Kajer, a Long Beach resident.

Kajer is part of multiple lawsuits filed against the event in the past. It is unclear what complaints Kajer filed against the Big Bang on the Bay.