Attacker sought in shooting death of Long Beach gas station employee

A Long Beach gas station employee who had been on the job a little over a year was shot and killed Tuesday night after confronting someone in the business' parking lot.

Police are asking for help in solving the crime reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The employee was not working at the time of the shooting, a Valero manager told NBCLA. The employee apparently confronted the attacker in the parking lot, but details about what led to the altercation were not immediately available.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at a hospital.

Authorities withheld the man's name, pending notification of relatives.

Detailed descriptions of the shooter and his vehicle were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website.