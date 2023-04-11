Long Beach Grand Prix: What to Know About Parking, Tickets, Street Closures

Headed to the Long Beach Grand Prix this weekend? Here’s how to get in and around the event.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach races into town with an expected attendance of over 180,000. It takes place from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.

Those who are attending the event or live near Downtown Long Beach will be met with road closures starting Wednesday.

Road Closures

Staring Wednesday, road closures will begin in Downtown Long Beach as the city sets up for the race. Those who live near the area or plan to drive should be aware of the following closures this week.

The following times are approximate and subject to change:

Wednesday, April 12

Starting at 4 a.m., the city will close the side streets off Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the racecourse.

Shortly after at 7:00 a.m. will begin the closures of multiple roads in the are that will be used for the event, which include: Westbound Shoreline Drive, the northbound Queensway Bridge offramp, the southbound Queensway Bridge on ramp from Shoreline Drive, and Aquarium Way south of Shoreline Drive.

Later that afternoon, 3 p.m. will mark the closure of eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard.

All vehicles must be out of the Aquarium of the Pacific parking structure by 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. Valet parking will be available for guests dining at waterfront restaurants. All vehicles entering at Pine Avenue will be asked to exit to east through the Marina Green parking lot.

Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt hotel, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village, and Shoreline Marina tenants. Chestnut Place or Golden Shore Avenue will provide access to the Aquarium of the Pacific following the closure.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 14-16

Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Southbound Pine Avenue will close to traffic.

Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and those with boat owner permits.

At 7 p.m. Pine Avenue will reopen for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

Monday, April 17

All other closures will remain in place until 5 p.m. Monday, when the following are scheduled to reopen to all traffic:

Both Shoreline Drive and Queensway Bridge onramps from Shoreline Drive. Traffic will reopen in both directions at Seaside Way and Pine Avenue, including Pine Avenue Circle, Shoreline Village Drive, all service roads and internal streets of The Pike facility.

Photo: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Parking

All parking is pre-paid and attendees can reserve parking through the Acura Grand Prix Ticket office.

All reserved parking lots require a special parking pass, and the number of parking spaces is limited. All reserved parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reserved parking lots open at 7 a.m. daily.

Parking is sold on a three-day basis. Tailgating or overnight camping will not be allowed in any reserved parking lot.‍

Pike Parking is located at Chestnut Avenue and Seaside Way, near the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Attendees can enter at Chestnut Avenue at Ocean Boulevard.

A second parking lot, Shoreline Parking, will be located west at the end of the 710 Freeway, followed by a right on Magnolia Street, right on Ocean Boulevard, then left on Golden Shore Avenue.

Attendees can also purchase parking in the downtown area on LAZ Parking's website or www.parklb.com.

Alternative transportation

For those looking to leave their cars at home, there are several alternative ways to get to the race.

The official race circuit drop-off point for Uber/Lyft/Taxi is located on First Street between Elm Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

The Grand Prix of Long Beach recommends using the Long Beach Transit, Aqualink and/or The Passport.

The Metro A line (formerly Metro Blue Line) and Metrolink are also recommended methods of transportation.

Local residents can also use GoActiveLB Hub, which, according to its website, offers bicycle rentals, repairs and parking.