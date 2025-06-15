‘Hope he comes back.' Long Beach family says father detained outside Whittier Home Depot

As thousands of demonstrators descended upon Long Beach on Saturday to denounce President Donald Trump’s policies as part of a nationwide movement dubbed the “No Kings” protests, a local family is left reeling after being directly impacted by the president’s administration.

Loved ones of Rosario Gonzalez, 50, say they’re heartbroken after the family patriarch was detained by immigration officers during a raid outside a Home Depot in Whittier. Going against his family’s wishes, Gonzalez went to the Home Depot in search of work since he is the main provider for his family. He was one of several individuals who were detained during the raid.

“I just want to say I love him, and I hope he comes back,” Yamilet Gonzalez, Rosario’s 18-year-old daughter, said. “I know he will, and that we are all waiting for him to be here.”

A tearful Yamilet said if she could, she would reassure her father of the family’s resilience and wellbeing as they navigate through his absence.

“I would tell him I am fine, and that I know once he’ll come back, I will tell him about how my day went and about how my graduation was,” the man’s daughter said. “And I’ll tell him I took a lot of videos so he could feel like he was there, even though he couldn’t be.”

Yamilet graduated from Jordan High School on Tuesday – the day after her father was detained. She said Rosario is being held at a detention center in Texas and his loved ones have been able to keep in contact with him.

Rosario, who is a grandfather and a father of five, moved to the U.S. from Mexico 28 years ago. The man’s family said they’ve hired a lawyer to help Rosario fight his case.