Long Beach Grant Program Aiding Dining Restaurants Opens Application Period

The application period opened Friday for grants up to $10,000 for owners of Long Beach restaurants, bars, wineries, breweries and distilleries to help offset some costs of moving dining outdoors.

Compensation is available for a variety of expenses, including purchasing heaters, furniture or decks, said Eric Romero, a project manager with the city's Economic Development Department.

Purchases eligible for reimbursement must have been made between June 1 and Dec. 28. The application period concludes at 4 p.m. Dec. 28.

“We are committed to continuing to support our small businesses that have been impacted most by the pandemic,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “The new Outdoor Dining Grant Program will provide financial assistance to help offset expenses incurred by businesses during this crisis.”

Businesses eligible to apply:

-- must be located in Long Beach and been impacted by COVID-19;

-- must have obtained a Long Beach business license by March 1;

-- must have received prior approval to operate outdoors with either an approved COVID-19 outdoor activities permit, parklet permit or sidewalk permit;

-- must be operating a bar, brewery, distillery, restaurant or winery in adherence to the city health order and regional stay at home order; and

-- must not be permanently closed.

Business owners with more than one establishment can submit an application for each, but can only receive a second grant once all other funds have been distributed.

Expenses eligible for reimbursement include:

-- cladding;

-- contactless payment systems;

-- deck installation and improvements;

-- furniture;

-- lighting;

-- heaters and warmers;

-- personal protective equipment;

-- sanitization equipment;

-- signage;

-- shade sails;

-- safety equipment and supplies; and

-- tents and canopies.

The online outdoor dining grant pre-qualification form is available at here.