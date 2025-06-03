The latest count of Long Beach’s homeless population was higher than the same period in 2024 despite the city’s investment of over $130 million in recent years, data showed Monday.

The coastal city’s homelessness went up at 6.5%, which indicates that Long Beach now has 219 more unhoused people than last year with city officials blaming the January wildfires for the uptick.

As over 3,000 people found permanent housing, there were 3,595 unhoused people on the streets of Long Beach as of Jan. 23.

City officials noted that more than 76% of that increase was a result of the fire emergencies that ravaged Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas of Los Angeles County. Among those surveyed, 167 people reported being displaced by the wildfires, which were active when the count was conducted on Jan. 23.

The overall increase in homelessness was attributed to fire-related displacement, about 5%, and the remaining 1.5% was due to other causes.

City officials cited the top causes of homelessness as problems with finances/employment, family issues, eviction, mental health, physical disability and substance use.

The latest data came after the city saw the first decline in the homeless count in seven years in 2024.

This fiscal year’s homeless spending was about $55 million as the total investment since 2020 exceeds $135 million. Another $70 million was spent on interim housing including the Vagabond motel near downtown Long Beach.

Earlier this year, the city decided to return a $5.6 million state grant for tiny homes after being unable to find a location to place the tiny homes.

The homeless count found more men are experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, which stood at 69.9% compared to 29.3% of women and 2.9% of transgender or gender non-confirming residents. Additionally, of the number of people experiencing homelessness about 34.7% identified as Black, 24.8% identified as white, and 24% identified as Latino.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority oversees the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, excluding Long Beach and Glendale, which manage their response to homelessness through separate health departments.