The Long Beach Unified School District apologized Monday after students at Cabrillo High School posted a racist photo on social media.

The photo, which appears to be taken during an assembly on campus in the school’s gym, showed a group of students lined up, spelling out a racist word on their T-shirts.

As the district said that it was deeply disappointed by the disturbing and offensive photo, Cabrillo High School called the conduct unacceptable and apologized for the harm it caused their community.

“We want to be clear: this type of behavior is not condoned or tolerated at Cabrillo High School or anywhere in our district,” the Cabrillo High School administration wrote in a statement. “Immediate steps are being taken to address the situation, and we are working with all relevant parties to ensure accountability.”

The statement continued saying that school officials are aware that the photo is being shared among students on social media. They advised members of the school community to be mindful when sharing the images and encouraged open and thoughtful discussions.

Community leaders, who said that the picture sparked outrage among parents, demanded accountability from the school and the district to discipline those involved.

The school is currently investigating the incident and is reminding students to report any inappropriate behavior.