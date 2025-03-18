Long Beach

Long beach high school apologizing after students pose for racist photo

The image that features Cabrillo High School students spelling a racist word on their shirts was circulated on social media. 

By Tracey Leong and Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Long Beach Unified School District apologized Monday after students at Cabrillo High School posted a racist photo on social media. 

The photo, which appears to be taken during an assembly on campus in the school’s gym, showed a group of students lined up, spelling out a racist word on their T-shirts. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

As the district said that it was deeply disappointed by the disturbing and offensive photo, Cabrillo High School called the conduct unacceptable and apologized for the harm it caused their community. 

“We want to be clear: this type of behavior is not condoned or tolerated at Cabrillo High School or anywhere in our district,” the Cabrillo High School administration wrote in a statement. “Immediate steps are being taken to address the situation, and we are working with all relevant parties to ensure accountability.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The statement continued saying that school officials are aware that the photo is being shared among students on social media. They advised members of the school community to be mindful when sharing the images and encouraged open and thoughtful discussions. 

West LA Nov 18, 2024

Parents, neighbors outraged after racist graffiti was sprayed on West LA elementary school marquee

Santa Ana Mar 6, 2023

OC Mother Says Her Daughter Was Target of Racist Remarks at School

Community leaders, who said that the picture sparked outrage among parents, demanded accountability from the school and the district to discipline those involved. 

The school is currently investigating the incident and is reminding students to report any inappropriate behavior. 

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us