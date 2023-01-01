Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Victim in Long Beach Crosswalk

One of the three vehicles that fatally struck a man in Long Beach fled the scene, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene located a Honda Odyssey that was driven by a 78-year-old man.

🚨News Release: Traffic Fatality - Pacific Avenue and 27th Street



To read more⤵️https://t.co/dFqXIjgUPc — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) January 1, 2023

“The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene, lifted and stabilized the vehicle, and determined the pedestrian trapped underneath the vehicle was deceased,'' police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Officers also located a Hyundai Elentra driven by a 27-year-old man that also struck the victim.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle going northbound on Pacific Avenue first struck the person, who was crossing Pacific Avenue in the north crosswalk. That driver fled the scene.

A detailed description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.