Woman, Children Held at Gunpoint in Long Beach Home Invasion-Robbery

A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint during a home invasion-robbery at their Long Beach apartment.

The robbery was reported just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police.

One mana armed with a gun entered the residence and held the woman at gunpoint. Two other intruders ransacked the home before leaving with property, police said.

The victims were not injured, police said.

Details about what was stolen were not immediately available. No arrests were reported.