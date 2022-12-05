Long Beach

Woman, Children Held at Gunpoint in Long Beach Home Invasion-Robbery

No injuries were reported during the late-night break-in.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint during a home invasion-robbery at their Long Beach apartment.

The robbery was reported just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police.

One mana armed with a gun entered the residence and held the woman at gunpoint. Two other intruders ransacked the home before leaving with property, police said.

The victims were not injured, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about what was stolen were not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us