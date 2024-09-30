710 Freeway closed at Long Beach International Gateway bridge closed for police investigation

Police activity connected to a break-in early Monday at a pharmacy closed the 710 Freeway at the Long Beach International Gateway bridge.

Police responded to the break-in in Wilmington at about 4:20 a.m. Several people who attempted to break into the pharmacy led police on a chase that ended on the bridge.

The bridge, which connects downtown Long Beach and Terminal Island, was closed early Monday.

One person was taken into custody in the pharmacy break-in.

The bridge, a replace for the historic Gerald Desmond Bridge, opened to traffic in October 2020. It was officially named the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge by the California Legislature in August 2022.