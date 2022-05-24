Long Beach Job Fair Offers Positions to Veterans, Military Members and Families

A job fair is scheduled for Thursday to help transitioning members of the military, veterans, spouses of military service people, and dependents get jobs.

The free job fair will be at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The fair is being hosted by the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary, which aim to provide military members and veterans with job opportunities and help with transitioning back into civilian lifestyle.

RecruitMilitary has held 33 events in the LA area and have drawn over 7,000 attendees and over 1,200 exhibitors.

Some featured companies that will be at the job fair include PepsiCo, Walgreens, U.S. Secret Service, FedEx Express, and Tesla.

There will also be a number of different police departments with multiple job listings available.

In preparation for the fair a few tips to remember is to craft your 30-second elevator pitch and be ready. It is also important to review your resume and look out for any spelling or grammar errors before uploading it to any job listing.

Since it will be a low-paper event, instead of bringing copies of your paper resume, RecruitMilitary offers a service which uses a QR code which links directly to their job board.

RecruitMilitary has a list of helpful tips to ensure that you make the most of the opportunity: