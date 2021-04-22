Long Beach Launches Book Donation Drive For Migrant Children Arriving at Convention Center

The city of Long Beach is partnering up with the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau to launch a book donation drive to support the migrant children arriving this week to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shelter at the Long Beach Convention Center.

"Long Beach is known for being a welcoming community and the donations of new books will truly enhance the children’s stay," said Long Beach Public Library Director Glenda Williams. "Books are a great way to nourish one’s imagination and improve reading, a critical skill needed to lead a successful life."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"The book donations will undoubtedly be cherished by the children receiving them," said President & CEO of Long Beach CVB Steve Goodling. "Huge thanks to our hotel partners for volunteering to host book drive deposit locations in support of this worthwhile community effort."

The city says that textbooks are not needed at this time and that leisure books for grade levels kindergarten through young adult audiences must be in new condition. Books can be in English, Spanish, or a combination of English/Spanish.

Starting Saturday, April 24, through May 8, the community and local organizations can drop off donated books at several locations throughout Long Beach.

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) will accept donated books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at the following LBPL To-Go locations:

• Billie Jean King Main Library, 200 W. Broadway

• Bay Shore Library, 195 Bay Shore Ave.

• Bret Harte, 1595 W. Willow St.

• Los Altos, 5614 Britton Dr.

• Mark Twain, 1401 E. Anaheim St.

• Michelle Obama, 5870 Atlantic Ave.

Book donations can also be made at the following area hotels from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily:

• Hilton Long Beach, 701 W. Ocean Blvd.

• Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd.

• Golden Sails Hotel, 6285 Pacific Coast Hwy.

• Long Beach Airport Marriott, 4700 Airport Plaza Dr.

• Westin Long Beach, 333 E. Ocean Blvd.

Book donations can also be dropped off at the Terrace Theater, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. This location will accommodate drive-through drop-off on Ocean Boulevard.

All donated books will be provided to the Department of Health and Human Services for distribution to the children.

Monetary donations are also being accepted through the Migrant Children Support Fund, and are designated to provide assistance and supportive resources related to the migrant children humanitarian effort in Long Beach.

City officials say the children will arrive in groups of 150 to 200 at a time, and that could happen in the next day or two. So, they are still accepting volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer, click here.

The city says the shelter will not impact COVID-19 vaccination clinic operations currently underway at the Convention Center.