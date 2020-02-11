Long Beach

Long Beach Lawmaker Announces Anti-HIV Discrimination Bill

The bill would overturn a law passed in 1989, when treatment for someone who tested HIV-positive was extremely limited, she said.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, announced Tuesday the introduction of what she calls the Equal Insurance HIV Act, saying it would prevent insurance companies from denying life and disability income insurance coverage based solely on a person's HIV status.

Gonzalez joined state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and LGBTQ- advocacy group Equality California to announce the bill, which would enact anti-discrimination protections in life and disability income insurance products for people living with HIV.

"Everyone deserves access to life and disability income insurance, regardless of pre-existing conditions," Gonzalez said. "I am so proud that my first bill introduced in the Legislature will ensure access to these critical resources for residents who are HIV-positive. It is time that we end the practice of insurance companies refusing to provide services to those who need it most."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

North Hollywood 13 mins ago

NoHo Suspected Stolen Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash, Car Flips Over

coronavirus 27 mins ago

OC’s Chief Health Officer Provides Coronavirus Update, Says Flu Greater Risk Currently

The bill would overturn a law passed in 1989, when treatment for someone who tested HIV-positive was extremely limited, she said. Therapies were ineffective, highly expensive and came with severe side effects, causing many individuals who were HIV-positive to bypass treatment.

With current access to health care, advancement in HIV testing and more effective treatment, a person who is HIV-positive and undergoes and remains on treatment can live a long healthy life, Gonzales said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us