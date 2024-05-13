Long Beach Little League community mourns Sean Burroughs 

”Best little leaguer ever” is how Sean Burroughs’ friends and fans describe the Long Beach native, who won two Little League world championships, an Olympic gold medal and played in the major leagues for the Padres, Rays, Twins and the Diamond Backs.

Burroughs collapsed near his car after dropping off his son for a Little League game on May 9.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the park shortly after 5 p.m. on a report of a person in full cardiac arrest in the parking lot, but officers could not revive him and was declared dead at the scene.

“He is a Long Beach legend,” said Doug Wittman, president of Long Beach Little League, who announced his death on social media. “It is with heavy heart that I am writing this message to inform you that yesterday afternoon one of our Coaches, Sean Burroughs, tragically passed away.”

Burroughs was more than a Little League coach, he was an icon for Long Beach as the first American-born pitcher to throw back-to-back no-hitters to win the Little League world championship title in 1992. He and his Long Beach team came back for a repeat the next year.

“Sean was a part of one of our most beloved teams, and he represented our country on and off the field in a first-class manner,” said Paul Seiler, CEO of USA baseball.

“It is a huge void, we miss his greatly… it’s surreal… It definitely hurts like losing one of your own,” said Wittman. “He throw out the first pitch for our opening day and… I introduced him as the best little leaguer ever.”

Burroughs’ son Knox was set to play the day his dad died.

Knox told mourners during a memorial Saturday that his father was the “nicest dad I could have. He has been my coach for two years, and I love him so much.”

“It took a lot of courage. It was heart felt. I think everyone out in the stands and out in the field really felt it, but they feel for Knox and the Burroughs’ family,” said Wittman.