Long Beach Man and Woman Accused of Trying to Kidnap Baby at Gunpoint are Charged

A man and woman from Long Beach accused of trying to kidnap a baby at gunpoint from her mother were charged with kidnapping and other charges Tuesday, authorities said.

Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, were each charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under age 14 and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to the

District Attorney's Office.

Wilson was also charged with two counts of making criminal threats.

The pair were expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Long Beach.

Police and prosecutors said the mother was pushing her daughter in a stroller at about noon Saturday near Pine Avenue and 10th Street when they were approached by a woman who pointed what appeared to be a firearm and demanded the child.

The mother resisted and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, Sullivan allegedly drove alongside and pointed a weapon at the mother, firing what appeared to be BB pellets, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle driven by Sullivan, authorities said.

Police said detectives located the suspects' vehicle at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Occidental Avenue in Los Angeles. Officers approached the vehicle and allegedly found both suspects, as well as two airsoft replica firearms, inside.

Both were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.