Long Beach Man Charged With Killing, Sexually Assaulting 66-Year-Old Female Roommate

A Long Beach man accused of sexually assaulting and killing of his 66-year-old female roommate is facing capital murder charges.

Kerry Johnson -- also known as Michael Fletcher -- pleaded not guilty Monday to one count each of murder and sexual penetration by use of force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of sodomy. Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole against the 69-year-old defendant.

Officers went to the 1800 block of West 25th Street about 10:40 p.m. June 3 to assist the Long Beach Fire Department with a medical emergency call.

The preliminary investigation revealed suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Investigators subsequently determined that she had been sexually assaulted and suffered major trauma to her upper body, resulting in her death, according to police.

Johnson was arrested early the next morning and has remained behind bars since then. He is due back in a Long Beach courtroom on June 29.