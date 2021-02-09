Long Beach Man Sentenced for Role in Prison Drug-Smuggling Scheme

A Long Beach man serving time in state prison for attempted murder was was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and eight months in federal prison for his role in a drug-trafficking scheme that smuggled narcotics to inmates with the help of a prison cook.

Deandre "Casper D'' McIntosh, 44, was convicted last year in downtown Los Angeles of one federal count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

McIntosh was found guilty alongside Lamont "Mont'' Devault, 49, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County, who used a smuggled cell phone to run the scheme with the help of his fellow inmate/co-defendant.

Devault, who recruited his son to obtain narcotics outside the prison, was found guilty of three felonies: conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Devault was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to more than 15 years in federal prison, but his sentence will begin only if he is paroled from his state prison term, which began in 2002. He will be eligible for parole on the murder conviction in 10 years, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

According to evidence presented at trial in Los Angeles federal court, Devault's son supplied the drugs to co-defendant and then-prison cook Lance "Droop'' Medina, 34, of El Centro, so that Medina could smuggle the narcotics into the prison in his underwear.

In November 2017, Medina was caught smuggling nearly 54 grams of methamphetamine into the prison. Medina had another 131 grams of meth and 91 grams of heroin at his home that he was planning to smuggle into the prison at

Devault's direction, according to court documents.

Devault concealed his financial gains with the help of a civilian employee of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering and was sentenced to probation.

Medina and other defendants pleaded guilty to federal charges and are awaiting sentencing.