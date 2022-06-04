Long Beach Man Shot to Death, Woman Hit by Stray Bullets

A man in Long Beach was fatally wounded and a woman driving a vehicle nearby was struck by rounds possibly intended for the fatal victim, authorities said Saturday.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition at a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Three men approached the male victim shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the area of 14th Street and Walnut Avenue and "discharged their firearms without provocation,'' according to police.

As they fled the scene on foot, the suspects fired shots at the woman, who was driving in a vehicle nearby. The two victims were not known to each other and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Officers dispatched to the scene Friday night located the male victim, in his 20s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. They also found the woman nearby suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.