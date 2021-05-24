Long Beach Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of His Roommate

A man suspected of stabbing his roommate to death was in police custody Monday.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Long Beach police officers responded to the 2100 block of Williams Street after receiving a report of a "stabbing between roommates," according to authorities.

Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. Officers and a crew from the Long Beach Fire Department tried to save the victim's life but he died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

The man accused of the killing was identified as 51-year-old Long Beach resident Eric Doore.

Authorities say that Doore and the victim were both inside their home when an argument broke out, which then led to the deadly stabbing. It was not immediately known what the argument was about, and police did not provide additional details on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing as they continue their investigation.

Doore was booked on one count of murder and remains in custody at the Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LBPD Homicide Detective Michael Hubbard, Ethan Shear, or Jose Rodriguez at 562-570-7244, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 for those wishing to remain anonymous.