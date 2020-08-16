Democratic National Convention

Long Beach Mayor, 16 Others to Give Keynote Speech At Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights beginning Monday from Milwaukee.

By City News Service

Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia will be among 17 politicians and civic leaders delivering the keynote address at this week's Democratic National Convention, it was announced Sunday.

"I'm excited to join some amazing Americans to talk about the future of our country and electing Joe Biden as president," Garcia said. "We need to move our country forward and it's going to take young people to mobilize across the country to fight for health care, racial justice and civil rights for all."

Garcia will be joined by 16 other current and former Democratic officials, including former Rep. Stacey Abrams of Georgia, state Sen. Yvanna Cancela of Nevada, Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Rep. Colin Allred of Texas.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 hour ago

Keibert Ruiz Starts Career With Home Run, Dodgers Hit 4 Total in Sweep of Angels, 8-3

Pursuit 3 hours ago

Driver Clips Car and Crashes in Back-and-Forth 210 Freeway Chase

Having multiple speakers deliver Tuesday's keynote address is a departure from traditional convention norms.

"These young electeds will offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward, but they will all speak to the future we're building together -- a future with Joe Biden at the helm," according to a statement released by the Democratic Party.

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights beginning Monday from Milwaukee, although delegates and speakers will not be traveling to Wisconsin due to the coronavirus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris will be nominated to run against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Democratic National ConventionLong BeachRobert Garcia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us