Long Beach mayor announces action plan to address safety concerns

Following a distressing incident involving the sexual assault of a woman in October and a series of reports concerning lewd conduct in the downtown area, Mayor Rex Richardson has unveiled a comprehensive action plan aimed at addressing safety concerns in the city.

In an interview with NBC4, Mayor Richardson highlighted the critical components of the new plan, emphasizing the bolstering of law enforcement presence and the enforcement of pertinent laws related to safety.

"The plan involves an increase in law enforcement presence, more officers patrolling on bikes, and a firm commitment to crack down on offenses such as trespassing, drug dealing, and lewd conduct," the mayor revealed.

This announcement comes as a relief to business owners, particularly Valeska Quinonez, owner of a salon that was targeted by an individual engaging in lewd conduct. "He started to touch himself, and he was masturbating in front of my salon," Quinonez described the distressing experience.

Quinonez detailed an alarming incident where a man followed her client, exposing himself against the salon's window, prompting her to call the authorities. However, the response time, she lamented, was an hour and a half, highlighting the urgent need for quicker police intervention.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the first time Quinonez had faced such an ordeal, recounting a previous attack where she was stalked and assaulted within the vicinity of her salon.

"A crime is a crime, and our police will respond promptly and take appropriate actions," Richardson stressed.

The unveiled plan involves an Event Action Plan, which includes an increase in patrols in the downtown area, the establishment of a Neighborhood Safety Bike Team, and the deployment of Quality of Life officers. Additionally, the mayor revealed the introduction of more visible downtown ambassadors.

The urgency for improved safety measures was echoed by Orsa Modica, a restaurant owner, who recounted unsettling incidents involving lewd behavior. "She was ringing up, she looks, he unzipped his pants to the ground," Modica described one such incident, involving her daughter being flashed by an individual.

The mayor acknowledged the challenges faced by Long Beach, stating, "Our downtown is going through a recovery, and Long Beach is no exception."

The pressing need for swift action was underscored by concerned residents. "Something needs to happen, it's only going to get worse if somebody doesn’t help us," emphasized a local resident.

The action plan unveiled by Richardson represents a crucial step towards addressing safety concerns in Long Beach. Additionally, a pilot program addressing the mentally ill on the streets is set to be unveiled next week, signifying the city's proactive approach to handling safety issues.

The situation remains under close observation as Long Beach seeks to fortify its efforts to ensure a safer environment for its residents and business owners.