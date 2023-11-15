Long Beach mayor unveils recovery roadmap for a safer downtown

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson's released what the city calls a comprehensive Roadmap to Downtown Recovery, putting mental health at the forefront of the city's agenda.

The plan's release follows the Oct. 20 assault captured on camera in downtown Long Beach. The woman targeted in that attack, local hairstylist Rebekah Pedersen, has joined residents and business owners in demanding swift action to combat physical assaults, explicit acts, public nudity and other crimes in the downtown area.

"It's safe to say our downtown recovery is well on its way, but we need to do more to show up for this recovery," said Mayor Richardson.

The recovery plan includes the deployment of bike teams, enhanced quality-of-life initiatives, and specialized drug officers directed to areas with reported crime issues.

"I feel the urgency in downtown Long Beach to take action now," commented Doug Haubert, Long Beach city prosecutor.

Long Beach has developed a new app called GUIDES for police officers, the first of its kind in the country. This app enables officers to connect individuals with services promptly, offering a more compassionate alternative even in situations that result in citations.

"Even if they write a citation, there's a better alternative," said Haubert.