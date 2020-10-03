Long Beach Mayor Who Lost Both Parents to COVID-19 Sends Best Wishes to Trump

Garcia was one of many Southern California leaders who took to social media late Thursday to express well wishes for President Donald Trump, the First Lady and those in their inner circle who have contracted coronavirus.

“I wouldn’t wish COVID-19 on anyone, it’s a horrible virus,” said Garcia, 42, who lost both his parents to the disease.

The mayor’s stepfather died from COVID complications in August, two weeks after the virus took the life of his mother, a long-time healthcare worker.

“We wish them a speedy recovery,” said Garcia of the president and everyone fighting the disease.

The POTUS’ message has to be that people need to wear masks, to stay safe. I hope he chooses to wear one where ever he goes Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia

”I just hope people understand that this is very serious.”

While watching the Presidential Debate Tuesday night, Garcia tweeted his frustration:

The mayor told NBC4 he hopes the president emerges from his fight against COVID, with a different message about masks. “I hope people take it more seriously.”

”Listening to our president downplay this pandemic which killed both my parents is f***** infuriating.”

Garcia said his sentiment on the president’s response to the pandemic has not wavered. ”My opinion of his handling of the crisis has not changed. It’s been a national failure of what’s happened. But I don’t wish ill on anyone and I certainly do not wish ill on him or his family.”

“The POTUS’ message has to be that people need to wear masks, to stay safe. I hope he chooses to wear one where ever he goes,” said Garcia who was wearing a mask reading, “We Are Already Great.”

“This could be a turning point in our fight against COVID-19”