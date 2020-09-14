Long Beach Offering After-School Program Starting in October

The Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Administration announced Monday that it will offer an after-school program for children ages 5 to 10 beginning in October.

The Nature Detectives program will be located at the El Dorado Nature Center, 7550 E. Spring St., and will have a small staff-to-attendee ratio and implement other enhanced safety protocols, city officials said.

The cost of the four-week program, which begins the week of Oct. 6 and is designed to "ignite an interest in nature through hands-on activities," is $80 per participant. Registration will open Sept. 22 at longbeach.gov/park/ or in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Dorado Nature Center.

Registration will continue until the camps fill or Oct. 6, whichever comes first. Enrollment must correspond with the participant's current grade level, and the child's birthday must be before Sept. 2, 2015.

Nature Detectives will follow a curriculum that corresponds to grade-level content standards for elementary-aged students. Through observational skills and guided research, participants will make new discoveries while exploring nature.

All sessions will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Dorado Nature Center.

The sessions are scheduled for:

-- kindergarten and first grade, Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27;

-- second and third grade, Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and

-- fourth and fifth grade, Thursdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Safety protocols include:

-- health screenings for participants and staff;

-- limiting the number of participants in each camp, maintaining a 10:1 participant-to-staff ratio;

-- implementing physical distancing protocols, including at check-in and check-out;

-- cleaning and sanitizing facilities multiple times each day;

-- cleaning and sanitizing all ``high-touch'' areas frequently; and

-- requiring face coverings for participants and staff.

Additional information about Nature Detectives and other after school programs can be obtained by calling 562-570-3150 or visit longbeach.gov/park/.