Long Beach Officer Fired After Posting Photo of Baton, Bloody Sidewalk

A Long Beach Police Department officer was fired Friday after posting a photo on Instagram of him holding a baton over what appears to be a bloody sidewalk during protests against police brutality.

"We hold our employees to the highest standards and will not ignore behavior that erodes public trust," Chief Robert Luna said.

The officer, 26-year-old Jacob Delgado, posted the photo to his Instagram story about 9 p.m. Sunday and deleted it later, according to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story. Around that time, officers were clashing with protesters and looters, and the National Guard was being called in to restore the peace.

"The images depicted here are very disturbing and are not in line with the high standards we hold our officers accountable for," Luna said.

The department's social media policy requires "officers to use appropriate discretion when posting photographs or speech that may jeopardize investigations or discredit our department," according to the department.

The department became aware of the photos on Thursday and began an Internal Affairs investigation. Delgado was removed from his patrol duties during the investigation, the department said.

The department announced Friday evening Delgado was "relieved from employment for posting graphic photos on social media."

Delgado graduated from the Long Beach Police Department's recruit academy in May 2019, according to a press release from the department.