Long Beach parents concerned over suspected prostitution near elementary school

Classes will be back in session Monday after spring break and some Long Beach parents at Starr King Elementary are worried for their children’s safety after seeing an alarming uptick in suspected prostitution around the school.

“At six in the morning, sometimes seven, there are here,” said Magdalena Estrada, a concerned grandmother who lives near the school. She said she's witnessed scantily clad women walking up and down Long Beach Boulevard outside of the school.

“In the morning, there are three or four near the school and two others up the block,” said Yanet Rodriguez, a concerned mother.

Most times, parents say the women wear a little more than their underwear as children walk to and from campus.

“We talked to the police and they said there used to be little they can do,” said Rodriguez.

In a statement, Long Beach police said, “Our North Division commander hosted a community meeting in the Starr King neighborhood to better connect with our residents and address their concerns. We will continue to enforce laws and regulations in accordance with state and local laws. "

Long Beach Unified told NBC4 in a statement that officials “haven’t been made aware of any specific issues related to this matter…” and added that the “LBUSD School Safety conducts safe passage patrols at every campus.”