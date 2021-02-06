Long Beach

Long Beach Police Chief Recuperating After Being Hit by Truck

Luna was struck Friday while walking in a crosswalk, the Long Beach Police Department reported Saturday.

By City News Service

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna is recuperating from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck while walking around El Dorado Park, police said Saturday.

Luna was struck Friday while walking near the El Dorado Nature Center, in a crosswalk on East Spring Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported Saturday.

He was knocked into the lanes of traffic, but was able to call for medical aid. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The department said Luna is in constant contact with the assistance chief of police while in recuperation.

"I want to thank the responding officers and park rangers, city staff, fire department personnel, medical staff and the many others that came to my aid during this incident,'' Luna said. "I also want to thank everyone for their well-wishes, and I am thankful for all the support that I am receiving while I recuperate."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

