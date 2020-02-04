Long Beach

Police Identify Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Long Beach Crash

Carlos Robles was traveling "westbound in the eastbound lanes of Harbor Scenic Drive, south of Ocean Boulevard, at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of his 2014 Honda Civic.

By City News Service

Authorities identified a motorist Tuesday who was killed when he lost control of his car while driving the wrong way on a Long Beach street at high speed.

Carlos Robles, 29, of Carson died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. Monday near Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard.

"It is believed drugs and/or alcohol are possible factors in the collision," according to a Long Beach police statement.

Robles was traveling "westbound in the eastbound lanes of Harbor Scenic Drive, south of Ocean Boulevard, at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of his 2014 Honda Civic, "causing it to strike the north curb line of the roadway," according to police. "The vehicle continued westbound striking a pole and multiple trees in the embankment."

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call detectives at
562-570-5520, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

