Police Seek Help to Solve March Homicide at Long Beach Home

Police are seeking help to solve the homicide investigation involving a woman who was found dead more than nine months ago in her Long Beach home.

Terry Limas, 44, was discovered in the residence in the 1300 block of Taper Street about 10:40 p.m. last March 30, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Another resident arrived home and discovered Limas unresponsive, then dialed 911, police said.

In August, detectives learned that an autopsy determined that the death was a homicide. The cause of death was listed as the combination of multiple injuries, smothering and traumatic asphyxia — a compression of the chest — and methamphetamine.

In a new release issued Thursday, Long Beach police said a review of statistic earlier this month determined that the murder investigation news release had not been posted to the department’s site. Police apologized for the oversight in the news release.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.