Long Beach

Police Seek Help to Solve March Homicide at Long Beach Home

A woman was found dead in March inside a Long Beach home.

By Staff Report

Getty

Police are seeking help to solve the homicide investigation involving a woman who was found dead more than nine months ago in her Long Beach home.

Terry Limas, 44, was discovered in the residence in the 1300 block of Taper Street about 10:40 p.m. last March 30, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Another resident arrived home and discovered Limas unresponsive, then dialed 911, police said.

In August, detectives learned that an autopsy determined that the death was a homicide. The cause of death was listed as the combination of multiple injuries, smothering and traumatic asphyxia — a compression of the chest — and methamphetamine. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Anaheim 6 hours ago

Driver Killed in Fiery Big Rig Crash in Anaheim

Los Angeles Dodgers 11 hours ago

Former Dodgers Pitching Great Tommy John Hospitalized With COVID-19

In a new release issued Thursday, Long Beach police said a review of statistic earlier this month determined that the murder investigation news release had not been posted to the department’s site. Police apologized for the oversight in the news release. 

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us