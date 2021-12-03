Long Beach Police Officers Arrested for Allegedly Filing False Police Reports

Two Long Beach Police Department officers suspected of filing false police reports were arrested Friday.

Warrants for the arrest of South Patrol Division officers Dedier Reyes and David Salcedo were issued Friday and the two voluntarily surrendered, according to the LBPD.

LBPD detectives uncovered discrepancies in the police reports and surveillance video regarding a firearms arrest conducted by Reyes and Salcedo.

“Through their review, detectives learned that the officers' actions were inconsistent with their written reports,'' according to the LBPD.

“The arrested subject was immediately released and charges were not filed against him.” Police did not identify the man who was arrested by Reyes and Salcedo. No further details regarding the arrest were released.

Reyes, a 16-year veteran of the police force, was booked for one count each of perjury, filing a false police report and filing a false government document. His bail was set at $1, and he was later released from custody on his own recognizance.

Salcedo, a five-year veteran of the force, was booked for one count each of filing a false police report and filing a false government document.

His bail was also set at $1.

Both officers were suspended pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.

“We have high standards and expectations of every employee,” said LBPD Chief Robert Luna. “When the actions of an individual employee erode the values of our organization, and the public trust all of us have worked so hard to cultivate, we all must be held accountable.”