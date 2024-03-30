Long Beach police seek tips in deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl

Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who died of her wounds days after the violence.

The Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday evening near the intersection of Lewis Avenue and 11th Street. There, a 17-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Responding officers immediately tended to the teen’s wound before she was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, the girl died of her injuries on Saturday, according to police.

Due to the nature of the girl’s injury, homicide detectives picked up the case. A preliminary investigation found the victim was walking in the area when she was approached by the gunman and shot. Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available. The Long Beach Police Department has not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.