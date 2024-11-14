The Long Beach Police Department is ending its contract with Metro to stop providing officers to the trains and stations, the law enforcement agency confirmed Wednesday.

Starting on Dec. 30, Long Beach officers will no longer patrol Metro trains as the transportation agency is expected to launch its own police force.

While it will likely take about five years for Metro to have its police agency, the Long Beach Police Department may not be able to wait as it struggles with staffing shortage.

“This decision comes after significant deliberation and analysis of crime statistics, staffing considerations, and contractual obligations,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement. “Once the contract is expired, we will no longer have LBPD officers on trains and stations, unless dispatched for emergency calls for service.”

While the contract ends on Dec. 30, there could be possible month-to-month extensions until March 2025.

The end of the Metro contract means the Long Beach Police Department will get back nine police officers, two sergeants and one lieutenant as its patrol bureau has been experiencing critical vacancies, which have led to a longer police response time of up to four hours for non-emergency calls, such as break-ins.

Metro has not responded to a request for comment.