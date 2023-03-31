Long Beach Poly's Xai Ricks Sets Fastest 800-Meter Time in the Country

Long Beach Poly junior Xai Ricks recently ran the fastest 800 meter in the nation, clocking in at 1:49.10 seconds at the Meet of Champions Distance Classic at Azusa Pacific University.

“It’s still early in the season so that felt good,” Ricks told the Long Beach Press Telegram. “My training right now I’m not really in a deep 800 training so I’m working on more sprints so it’s shocking that I was able to do that out there. It just feels good.”

Ricks would follow up his record-breaking March 25 performance Tuesday with an impressive 400-meter time of 47.80 seconds during the annual dual meet against rivals Long Beach Wilson High.

This season, Ricks said his goal is to run 46 seconds in the 400-meter race.

Ricks and the rest of the Long Beach Poly track & field team will run at the 2023 Stanford Invitational this weekend.