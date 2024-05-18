Long Beach Pride festival celebrates LGBTQ community

The 41st annual Long Beach Pride Festival Saturday and Sunday is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Long Beach for a parade, hundreds of arts and crafts vendors, disc jockeys, dancing, drag shows and more.

The annual event is billed as one of the nation's largest celebrations of the LGBTQ community.

Reggaeton star Ivy Queen, rapper Saucy Santana, and Valentina of “Ru Paul's Drag Race” TV series will headline. Long Beach's renowned drag queen, Jewels, will perform on both days.

A series of events were held over the past week leading up to the weekend, which officially began Friday evening with a Teen Pride celebration.

This year's Long Beach Pride runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Rainbow Lagoon, 386 E. Shoreline Drive.

General ticket admission is $40 each day, or $125 each day for a VIP ticket that includes luxury restrooms, an elevated bar experience, a lounge area with shade and a chill zone.

The parade -- which typically draws tens of thousands -- is Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and runs down Ocean Boulevard between Lindero and Alamitos avenues in downtown. Its theme is “Rhythm and Rainbows.”

If you can't attend in person, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will broadcast the parade.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation. Public parking is available along Shoreline Drive and in garages near the Aquarium, Marina Green, and Shoreline Village.

More information about the 2024 Long Beach Pride Parade is available at longbeach.gov/prideparade or call 562-987-9191.