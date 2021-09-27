Long Beach Public Library Debuts Series of STEAM Programs for Youth

The Long Beach Public Library announced Monday “CurioCity: STEAM and Beyond!,'' a free in-person series of programs for youth ages 12 and up interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“Long Beach is a hub of technology and innovation,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "We are excited that the library is offering this type of unique programming designed to engage our community and especially our youth in these subjects.''

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The STEAM series will cover topics such as interactive electronics and modular synthesizers. Topics will change every two weeks beginning in October at the Studio Makerspace at the Billie Jean King Main Library at 200 W. Broadway.

Each topic will be introduced in a two-hour lecture by a local expert in the field every other Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by two weeks of programming hosted by Studio staff from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. The first block starts on Oct. 2 and will focus on drones.

Masks will be required, and space will be limited to maintain social distancing. Space will be first-come, first-served.

More information on the program is available through Long Beach Public Library Makerspace at librarystudio@lbpl.org, online at lbpl.org or by calling 562-570-7500.