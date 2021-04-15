Long Beach Public Library Launching a Chromebook and Mifi Lending Service For Students

The Long Beach Public Library on Thursday is launching Tech To-Go, a Chromebook computer and Mifi hotspot lending service to support students.

Tech To-Go devices are equipped with automatic web filters, including Google SafeSearch for all Chromebook sessions, as well as high school level filters on the Mifi hotspots, library officials said.

The Mifi filters are geared toward students, but the devices can be used by non-students for job searching, career development, research projects, skill-building, and more.

Beginning Thursday, full-access library cardholders 18 years and older can schedule requests for devices online or by calling the library directly. Staff assistance is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance, according to library staff, who said device pickups will begin next Tuesday.

Devices may be loaned for two weeks at a time. Parents or guardians must use their library card to borrow the devices for residents who are under 18.

"The past year highlighted the importance of access -- not only to traditional library services, but also to supporting our day-to-day technology needs," Mayor Robert Garcia said. "Providing Chromebooks and hotspots are essential to ensuring no one in our community is left behind."

The Tech To-Go service is available at all LBPL To-Go locations:

Billie Jean King Main Library, 562-570-7500;

Bay Shore, 562-570-1039;

El Dorado, 562-570-3136;

Bret Harte, 562-570-1044;

Los Altos, 562-570-1045;

Mark Twain, 562-570-1046; and

Michelle Obama Libraries, 562-570-1047.

"We are excited to launch Tech To-Go at such a critical time," said Library Services Director Glenda Williams. "We plan to grow this service in the future to reach more community members and offer more connectivity options."

Funding for this round of student-targeted devices comes from a community benefit partnership with Verizon to expand wireless connectivity in Long Beach. LBPL is investigating funding opportunities to increase the inventory of devices, according to Williams.