Long Beach

Long Beach Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees Through City Program

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting Monday, Long Beach's annual holiday tree recycling program, or "treecycling," is back in gear.

Residents can drop off their live holiday trees for free at 12 locations throughout the city through January 7.

The program collects the trees and sends them to either a chipping facility where they are turned into landscaping mulch, or a conversion facility for energy generation. 

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

Houghton ParkMyrtle Ave. at Harding St.90805
North Police Substation4891 N. Atlantic Ave. at Del Amo Blvd.
Enter on 49th St.		90807
Wardlow ParkMonlaco Rd. at Rutgers Ave.90808
Veterans Park28th St. at Pine Ave.90806
El Dorado Park2760 N. Studebaker Rd. 
South parking lot, behind administration building		90815 
Hudson ParkHill St. at Webster Ave.90810
Environmental Services Bureau2929 E. Willow St.90806
Stearns Park23rd St. at Roycroft Ave.90815
Orizaba ParkOrizaba Ave. at 14th St.90804
Cesar E. Chavez ParkGolden Shore St. at 4th St.90802 
Bixby Park1st St. at Cherry Ave.90802 
Fire Station #145200 Eliot St.90803 
Credit: City of Long Beach

Trees can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If drop off is not possible, free holiday tree pickup is available for City refuse and recycling customers on Saturday, January 7.

Trees must be placed outside by 7:00 am where residents' recycling is collected.

The city reminds residents that:

  • All decorations and stands must be removed
  • Trees over 12' should be cut in half
  • Flocked trees will be accepted

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
