Long Beach Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees Through City Program

Starting Monday, Long Beach's annual holiday tree recycling program, or "treecycling," is back in gear.
Residents can drop off their live holiday trees for free at 12 locations throughout the city through January 7.
The program collects the trees and sends them to either a chipping facility where they are turned into landscaping mulch, or a conversion facility for energy generation.
Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:
|Houghton Park
|Myrtle Ave. at Harding St.
|90805
|North Police Substation
|4891 N. Atlantic Ave. at Del Amo Blvd.
Enter on 49th St.
|90807
|Wardlow Park
|Monlaco Rd. at Rutgers Ave.
|90808
|Veterans Park
|28th St. at Pine Ave.
|90806
|El Dorado Park
|2760 N. Studebaker Rd.
South parking lot, behind administration building
|90815
|Hudson Park
|Hill St. at Webster Ave.
|90810
|Environmental Services Bureau
|2929 E. Willow St.
|90806
|Stearns Park
|23rd St. at Roycroft Ave.
|90815
|Orizaba Park
|Orizaba Ave. at 14th St.
|90804
|Cesar E. Chavez Park
|Golden Shore St. at 4th St.
|90802
|Bixby Park
|1st St. at Cherry Ave.
|90802
|Fire Station #14
|5200 Eliot St.
|90803
Trees can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
If drop off is not possible, free holiday tree pickup is available for City refuse and recycling customers on Saturday, January 7.
Trees must be placed outside by 7:00 am where residents' recycling is collected.
The city reminds residents that:
- All decorations and stands must be removed
- Trees over 12' should be cut in half
- Flocked trees will be accepted