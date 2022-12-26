Long Beach Residents Can Recycle Christmas Trees Through City Program

Starting Monday, Long Beach's annual holiday tree recycling program, or "treecycling," is back in gear.

Residents can drop off their live holiday trees for free at 12 locations throughout the city through January 7.

The program collects the trees and sends them to either a chipping facility where they are turned into landscaping mulch, or a conversion facility for energy generation.

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

Houghton Park Myrtle Ave. at Harding St. 90805 North Police Substation 4891 N. Atlantic Ave. at Del Amo Blvd.

Enter on 49th St. 90807 Wardlow Park Monlaco Rd. at Rutgers Ave. 90808 Veterans Park 28th St. at Pine Ave. 90806 El Dorado Park 2760 N. Studebaker Rd.

South parking lot, behind administration building 90815 Hudson Park Hill St. at Webster Ave. 90810 Environmental Services Bureau 2929 E. Willow St. 90806 Stearns Park 23rd St. at Roycroft Ave. 90815 Orizaba Park Orizaba Ave. at 14th St. 90804 Cesar E. Chavez Park Golden Shore St. at 4th St. 90802 Bixby Park 1st St. at Cherry Ave. 90802 Fire Station #14 5200 Eliot St. 90803 Credit: City of Long Beach

Trees can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

If drop off is not possible, free holiday tree pickup is available for City refuse and recycling customers on Saturday, January 7.

Trees must be placed outside by 7:00 am where residents' recycling is collected.

The city reminds residents that: