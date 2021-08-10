Long Beach Schools to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination or Weekly Test for Staff

All Long Beach Unified School District staff will be required to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing when classes resume at the end of the month, the district confirmed Tuesday.

District staff were notified of the requirement on Monday. In a message to district families, Superintendent Jill Baker said COVID-19 "continues to impact the well-being of our community.''

"While we can be encouraged that the Long Beach vaccination rate is close to 75%, and continues to tick upward, COVID is still a concern,'' Baker wrote. "We must all be vigilant in our commitment to handwashing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated -- all things that we have control over."

The requirement does not extend to students. LBUSD classes begin Aug. 31.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said he "strongly'' supports the district's move.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, which will begin fall classes next week, is requiring all students and district employees to undergo weekly COVID testing, regardless of vaccination status, if they are taking part in in-person classes or activities.