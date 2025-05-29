Crime and Courts

Man killed in shooting outside Long Beach home

The man was found in front of the home with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning outside a home in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Harding Street, near Cherry Avenue. The man's body was found on or near the home's driveway, which is next door to an auto repair shop.

The man was found with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the man lived at the residence.

A man who works at the auto repair shop said he arrived at work to see yellow police tape across the sidewalk and gun shell casings on the ground.

No arrests were reported early Thursday afternoon. Details about a possible motive for the shooting were not immediately available.

