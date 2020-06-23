Long Beach

Two Found Dead in Long Beach Neighborhood After Reported Home Break-In

By Staff Report

Police tape blocks off a street in Long Beach.
NBCLA

Two people were found dead after officers responded to a home invasion report at a Long Beach home.

The caller reported that he shot someone who broke into his home in the 1000 block of Almond Court. 

One man, believed to be the intruder, was found dead in the home. Officers found another man dead several blocks away from the home in the street.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Andres Guardado 1 hour ago

Protesters March in Santa Ana to Call for Answers in the Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Andres Guardado

venice 8 hours ago

Two Killed in Venice Shooting Outside CVS

Police are attempting to determine whether the two deaths are connected. Both men had been shot.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us