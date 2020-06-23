Two Found Dead in Long Beach Neighborhood After Reported Home Break-In

Two people were found dead after officers responded to a home invasion report at a Long Beach home.

The caller reported that he shot someone who broke into his home in the 1000 block of Almond Court.

One man, believed to be the intruder, was found dead in the home. Officers found another man dead several blocks away from the home in the street.

Police are attempting to determine whether the two deaths are connected. Both men had been shot.

