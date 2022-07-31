Long Beach Tavern Loses Alcohol License After Investigation

Long Beach

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has indefinitely suspended the alcohol license of Bottom's Up Tavern after conducting an investigation.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the liquor license of the Bottom's Up Tavern in Long Beach Sunday.

The revocation of the license prohibits all alcohol sales effective immediately.

ABC opened an investigation after a fatal crash on March 1 killed a father and his young daughter.

ABC's decision is an indefinite suspension after their undercover investigation revealed that Bottom's Up was involved in illegally selling drugs like cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), oxycodone, and cannabis, at the licensed location.

The license much be transferred to a new owner at a new location outside the city of Long Beach within 180 days.

"ABC is committed to keeping communities safe," said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. "This location had become a disruption to the neighborhood and local community."

