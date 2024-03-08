Long Beach

Long Beach to host webinar about sidewalk vending

The meeting can be accessed via Zoom and will provide further information on the city's new sidewalk vending ordinance and support program.

By Veronica Garza

The city of Long Beach is hosting a community webinar for aspiring and existing sidewalk vendors as well as community stakeholders.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about Long Beach’s new sidewalk vending ordinance that went into effect on Feb. 23 and the Sidewalk to Success Program that followed on Feb. 26.

Those interested can access the meeting via Zoom on March 15 at 1 p.m. with passcode 114665, according to a press release

The new sidewalk ordinance creates a path for those looking to sell food or other merchandise from carts. It also aligns with California’s Safe Sidewalk Vending Act or SB 946, which led to the decriminalization of sidewalk vending.

"Sidewalk to Success" is a support program that covers the costs of the required business license and health permit fees for sidewalk vendors’ first year of operation and provides reimbursements for the first year of insurance costs.

The meeting is the first of several hosted by the city to help educate community members about the ordinance.

Participants can expect a presentation with information on how vendors can operate successfully in Long Beach, followed by a Q&A period.

Interpretation services in Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog will be available.

