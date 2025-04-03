Whale draws crowd after entering harbor waters in Long Beach

A whale drew a crowd this week when it entered harbor waters in Long Beach.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed the whale late Thursday morning near a Catalina Express dock in the Shoreline Marina. The whale surfaced a few times as people watched from nearby office buildings and the walking path overlooking the water.

Witnesses said the whale, possibly a minke whale, has been in the area for about two days.

Minke whales are members of the baleen family. They are the smallest baleen shales in North America waters, reaching lengths of up to 35 feet and weighing up to 20,000 pounds.