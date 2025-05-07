Long Beach

2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash in Long Beach

The Honda Civic and Accord collided head-on in an early morning crash.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Camilla Rambaldi

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash Wednesday May 7, 2025 in Long Beach.
NBCLA

Two people were killed early Wednesday in a high-speed wrong-way crash on a Long Beach street.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Seventh Street and Terraine Avenue. One of the men was driving the wrong way before the head-on collision, police said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Both drivers died at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic sedan was traveling westbound on 7th Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle," Long Beach Police said in a statement. "The vehicle then veered into opposing lanes of traffic and collided head-on into a Honda Accord. At this time, speed appears to have been a contributing factor in this collision."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as Salvador Medina, a 37-year-old Long Beach resident. Details about the identity of the Civic driver were not immediately available.

"It was a very loud, intense crash," a witness told NBCLA. "I saw two cars mangled up."

Video showed two Honda sedans with crumpled front ends and debris scattered in the street. Items were placed at a memorial near the scene of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us