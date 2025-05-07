2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash in Long Beach

Two people were killed early Wednesday in a high-speed wrong-way crash on a Long Beach street.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near Seventh Street and Terraine Avenue. One of the men was driving the wrong way before the head-on collision, police said.

Both drivers died at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic sedan was traveling westbound on 7th Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle," Long Beach Police said in a statement. "The vehicle then veered into opposing lanes of traffic and collided head-on into a Honda Accord. At this time, speed appears to have been a contributing factor in this collision."

The driver of the Honda Accord was identified as Salvador Medina, a 37-year-old Long Beach resident. Details about the identity of the Civic driver were not immediately available.

"It was a very loud, intense crash," a witness told NBCLA. "I saw two cars mangled up."

Video showed two Honda sedans with crumpled front ends and debris scattered in the street. Items were placed at a memorial near the scene of the crash.