Long Beach

Long Beach's vendor-supporting program provides carts for particpants

Up to 40 food vending carts will be provided to vendors who meet the city’s criteria.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two business owners received free food carts as part of Long Beach’s new initiative to help small business owners.

The city’s “Sidewalk to Success” program aims to support street vendors by easing some financial burdens. The program covers the cost of business licenses and permit fees for the first year. It also reimburses insurance costs for participants.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Ashley Arnold, owner of Ladie Kakes, is one of the first two recipients of the free food carts. She’s using her new tool to sells baked goods out of it.

“I am like a lot of bit overjoyed simply because I never imagined having a dessert cart,” she said. “I got the cart, I got her named, got her wrapped and everything and the reception from the community has been overwhelming.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Long Beach announced the program last February after the city’s sidewalk vending ordinance, which regulates street vending and helps streamline the process to obtain permits, went into effect. As part of the initiative, up to 40 food vending carts will be provided to vendors who meet the city’s criteria.

To learn more about Sidewalk to Success, click here.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us