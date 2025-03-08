Long Beach's vendor-supporting program provides carts for particpants

Two business owners received free food carts as part of Long Beach’s new initiative to help small business owners.

The city’s “Sidewalk to Success” program aims to support street vendors by easing some financial burdens. The program covers the cost of business licenses and permit fees for the first year. It also reimburses insurance costs for participants.

Ashley Arnold, owner of Ladie Kakes, is one of the first two recipients of the free food carts. She’s using her new tool to sells baked goods out of it.

“I am like a lot of bit overjoyed simply because I never imagined having a dessert cart,” she said. “I got the cart, I got her named, got her wrapped and everything and the reception from the community has been overwhelming.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Long Beach announced the program last February after the city’s sidewalk vending ordinance, which regulates street vending and helps streamline the process to obtain permits, went into effect. As part of the initiative, up to 40 food vending carts will be provided to vendors who meet the city’s criteria.

To learn more about Sidewalk to Success, click here.