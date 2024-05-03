Long spear found at storage center murder scene in Santa Ana

Two people were found dead and another person was injured in an altercation at storage center Thursday in Santa Ana where authorities found a spear.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said. A man and woman died at the scene. A second man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

They suffered both stab and gunshot wounds, police said. The spear with blood on it was found at the scene in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue, authorities said.

There were no reports of arrests.